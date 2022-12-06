COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Anderson Lee Aldrich loaded bullets into a Glock pistol and chugged vodka, ominously warning frightened grandparents not to stand in the way of an elaborate plan to stockpile guns, ammo, body armor and a homemade bomb to become "the next mass killer."

"You guys die today and I'm taking you with me," they quoted Aldrich as saying. "I'm loaded and ready."