NFL Players Arrests Vegas

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara waits for an arraignment at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 2, 2023. Kamara and three other men pleaded not guilty Thursday in Nevada to charges they beat a man unconscious at a Las Vegas Strip nightclub before the NFL’s 2022 Pro Bowl. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

 K.M. Cannon

LAS VEGAS (AP) — New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and three other men pleaded not guilty Thursday in Nevada to charges they beat a man unconscious at a Las Vegas Strip nightclub before the NFL’s 2022 Pro Bowl.

Kamara appeared alongside Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons and co-defendants Darrin Young and Percy Harris in state court. They could face trial July 31, according to the schedule set by the judge.