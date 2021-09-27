Sept. 14

An officer was sent to check on a complaint about a possible noise violation involving animals.

An officer responded to a call about a crash that damaged property. A report was filed.

An officer responded to a complaint about an intoxicated person who would not leave a residence. The officer convinced the individual to sleep elsewhere that night.

Sept. 15

A caller asked that authorities contact a Fifield resident who might be at risk of self-harm.

An officer responded to Marshfield Medical Center’s emergency room to help with a combative patient being treated for a head injury.

An officer responded to Marshfield Medical Center to assist with a combative patient. Patient later left to seek care elsewhere.

Sept. 16

An officer responded to complaints about an individual who would not leave a property and was seeking rides to Phillips from strangers. The officer transported the individual.

An officer responded to a call about a domestic violence incident. One person was arrested for battery and disorderly conduct.

Sept. 17

An officer responded to a minor accident at Highway 13 and Highway 182.

An officer responded to a complaint about a person with a possible immigration warrant. ICE did not confirm a request for the subject to be taken into custody.

Sept. 18

An officer responded to a report of a damaged headstone at Nola Cemtery, likely caused by an accident.

An officer responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 13 near St. Croix.

An officer responded to a report of domestic abuse. One person was taken into custory with charges pending.

An officer responded to a report of a person passed out in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. The person was charged with operating while intoxicated.

Sept. 19

An officer assisted with a serious crash involving an intoxicated driver and injuries.

An officer responded to a call for assistance with a subject arrested for drunken driving.