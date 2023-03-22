THIS IS NOT FINISHED
CHIPPEWA FALLS — A plea agreement has been reached in a case where a Bloomer man is accused for his role in the overdose death of a Holcombe woman in March 2019, court records state.
Dylan E. Henderson, 30, 1423 X-Ray St., is charged in Chippewa County Court with first-degree reckless homicide by delivery of drugs, manufacturing amphetamines and bail jumping. He entered a not guilty plea in May 2021. Henderson and his accomplice, 31-year-old Zachary W. Dietrich of Thorp, are accused of providing drugs that led to the death of Carissa R. Kasmeirski. In November, Dietrich was sentenced to four years in prison for his role in Kasmeirski's death.
Henderson was slated to appear in court on Wednesday for a status conference, ahead of a trial slated to begin June 19. However, Wednesday's hearing was canceled because a plea agreement has been reached, and Henderson is now expected to enter a guilty or no contest plea on April 6 before Judge James Isaacson. If Henderson doesn't enter a plea, the trial will move forward as scheduled in June.
Henderson is already incarcerated on a separate drug overdose death case near Wausau, Last fall, Marathon County Judge Gregory Stasser ordered six years of prison, along with nine years of extended supervision. However, Henderson was given jail credit for 1,047 days already served, so he has less than three years remaining.
In the Marathon County case, a 27-year-old man, identified only as D.J.D. in court records, from the town of Texas (located halfway between Wausau and Merrill) drove to Chippewa Falls to purchase heroin from Henderson in November 2018. They met at a gas station in downtown Chippewa Falls.
According to that criminal complaint, police were able to obtain a warrant for communications between D.J.D. and Henderson that occurred Nov. 26, 2018. The Facebook message exchange shows them agree on a price for drugs, and where they would meet. D.J.D. returned home, and his body was found in his home in the morning of Nov. 27, 2018, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police located heroin in a baggie on his body. A toxicology report would later determine he died of a mix of heroin and fentanyl.
In the Chippewa County Case, Breana J. Heuer, 24, of Cadott and Henderson provided meth to Dietrich on March 22, 2019, and Dietrich shared those drugs with Kasmeirski, who died the following day from an overdose at a home at 25251 27th Ave. in the town of Birch Creek. Kasmierski had stopped breathing; a coroner arrived and pronounced her deceased at the scene.
An autopsy was performed in Minnesota two days later after Kasmeirski’s death, which confirmed she died from using meth.
Dietrich told law enforcement he purchased the drugs from Heuer at a business in Chippewa Falls. The investigator was able to obtain video surveillance from that business and observed the drug sale occur.
Police had performed a search warrant of Henderson’s Bloomer home in July 2019 and located heroin.
In May 2020, Judge Steve Cray sentenced Heuer to 3½ years in prison and 3 years of extended supervision for her role in Kasmeirski’s death. During her court proceedings, Heuer admitted to police that Henderson provided the drugs. Police checked Henderson’s DNA, and it matched what was found on a baggie at the scene.