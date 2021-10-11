A deputy stopped a vehicle after it repeatedly crossed the center line. The driver was charged for OWI.
A deputy responded to a keep the peace request as a resident recovered property.
Sept. 27
Deputies were asked to keep an eye out for a suspect vehicle whose driver was going door-to-door asking if people wanted to buy meat.
Sept. 28
Deputies found an abandoned vehicle on the side of the road with front end damage and two flat tires. The owner said the vehicle had been borrowed and she would have the people involved contact the office.
A deputy responded to a burglary alarm at a local business. The building was secured.
Sept. 29
A resident reported a mother bear and three cubs off the road on Highway 13. People were pulling over to take photos, and the resident was concerned about the potential traffic hazard.
A resident called to report trees on his property were cut down by a neighbor he said had faked a land survey.
Sept. 30
A local gas station reported a gas drive off. The vehicle involved was found to be stolen. Lincoln County deputies arrested the driver of the stolen vehicle.
A resident reported being threatened over a land dispute. A deputy responded to speak with the resident.
Deputies responded to a house after reports that a man was removing property without permission.
A deputy responded to Highway 13 after a report of a bear laying in a lane, possibly after being hit by a vehicle.
Oct. 1
A deputy responded to a residential burglary alarm in Elk.
An employee at a local clinic reported treating a patient for a dog bite. The dog was current on all vaccinations.
A deputy responded after receiving a report of a one-vehicle accident in Fifield.
Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch on S. 11th Avenue. No one was found at the scene. The vehicle’s owner was contacted.