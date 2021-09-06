Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Aug. 23
An officer responded to a report of theft from a home.
Aug. 24
An officer responded to a report of a man who was intoxicated and behaving in a disorderly manner. The officer returned the man to his home.
An officer spoke with a woman who had been involved in a domestic violence incident. A man was arrested.
Aug. 25
Officers responded to a call about a dog digging holes in a neighbor’s yard.
Aug. 26
An officer was sent to a report of a domestic incident in progress. The people involved agreed to separate for the evening and one went to a hotel.
A residential burglary alarm proved to be a false alarm. The residence was secure when an officer responded.
Aug. 27
A resident turned in an abandoned bicycle that had not been moved in more than a week. It was placed in the department’s garage.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.