Trump New York Love Affair

FILE - As footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is displayed in the background, former President Donald Trump stands while a song, "Justice for All," is played during a March 25 campaign rally in Waco, Texas. The song features a choir of men imprisoned for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection singing the national anthem and a recording of Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

 AP file photo

NEW YORK — His name has been plastered on this city's tabloids, bolted to its buildings and cemented to a special breed of brash New York confidence. Now, with Donald Trump due to return to the place that put him on the map, the city he loved is poised to deliver his comeuppance.

Rejected by its voters, ostracized by its protesters and now rebuked by its jurors, the people of New York have one more thing on which to splash Trump's name: Indictment No. 71543-23.