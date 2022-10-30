Higher costs for medical care and health insurance may be the next burdensome inflation shoes to drop on the U.S. economy.

Upswings in health care costs would be another kick to inflation-weary consumers already battered by higher prices for groceries, energy and housing.

AP7921054925701073.jpg
Virus Outbreak Turkey

A nurse administers a dose of the CoronaVac vaccine, made by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd., to health worker Idil Ak, at THE Marmara University Pendik Education and Research Hospital, in Istanbul, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Turkey became the latest country to roll out its vaccination program against COVID-19, starting with the inoculation of health care workers in hospitals across the country. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

Tags

Recommended for you