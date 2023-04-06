Ocean Fisheries Last Dish Saving Conch

Tereha Davis tosses a conch shell off to the side as she prepares to launch her boat to go conch fishing off the coast of McLean's Town, Grand Bahama Island, Bahamas, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Five generations of Tereha Davis' family have fished for conch from waters around the Bahamas that teemed with the shellfish for centuries. But in recent years, Davis and conch fishers like her have had to go farther and farther from shore to find the mollusks. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

 David Goldman

FREEPORT, Bahamas (AP) — Tereha Davis, whose family has fished for conch from waters around the Bahamas for five generations, remembers when she could walk into the water from the beach and pick up the marine snails from the seabed.

But in recent years, Davis, 49, and conch fishers like her have had to go further and further from shore - sometimes as far as 30 miles - to find the mollusks that Bahamians eat fried, stewed, smoked and raw and are a pillar of the island nation's economy and tourism industry.