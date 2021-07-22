Since the summer Olympics began last week in Tokyo, it seemed to make sense to share something Greek and Japanese for a healthy meatless menu.
This versatile and delicious frittata recipe, adapted from Mollie Katzen, feeds a crowd quickly and economically. Substitute other vegetables and herbs, if you wish, and even use Parmesan cheese for half of the feta.
The wife of an old Japanese co-worker treated me to this very simple, fresh salad many years ago. She admitted they ate it almost every day. Keep the dressing in the refrigerator to serve with fresh farmer’s market or garden produce all week long.
Go team USA!
Greek Frittata
• 3 tbsp. olive oil, divided
• 5-8 ounces fresh tender kale, spinach or swiss chard, stemmed and chopped
• ½ tsp. salt
• 2 tsp. minced fresh garlic (or roasted garlic)
• 8 eggs
• 6 scallions or small green onions, white and green parts
• ½ cup diced fresh tomato, or 1-2 sundried tomatoes
• 2 tbsp. minced fresh basil leaves
• 1-2 tbsp. minced fresh dill
• 1 tsp. minced fresh oregano
• Freshly ground white or black pepper
• 1 cup crumbled feta cheese
• 2 tbsp. whole wheat breadcrumbs, optional
1. Heat a 10-inch skillet with heatproof handle over medium heat for about 1 minute. Swirl in 1 tbsp. oil to coat pan and add the kale; sauté about 3 minutes until wilted. Stir in the salt and garlic and cook about 1 minute longer; remove to a plate and clean out the skillet.
2. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Beat the eggs with a whisk in a large bowl. Add the kale, scallions, tomatoes, basil, dill, oregano, a few grinds of pepper and crumbled feta, stirring until blended.
3. Heat the now clean skillet over medium for a minute; swirl in 1-2 tbsp. oil. Pour in the egg mixture and let it cook, undisturbed, for about 3 to 4 minutes until the eggs are set on the bottom. Sprinkle with breadcrumbs, if desired.
4. Place skillet in the preheated oven for about 5-8 minutes until firm in center. Run a spatula around the edge and slide or invert the frittata onto a large platter. Cut into wedges and serve hot, warm or at room temperature with a simple salad (see recipe below).
Serves 4 to 6.
Note: Makes great leftovers, reheated in the microwave, or cold wedges make great sandwich fillings (with fresh spinach and mayo).
Yoshi’s Japanese Salad
Dressing:
• ¾ cup rice vinegar
• ¼ cup granulated sugar, or more to taste
• 1 tbsp. water
Salad:
• Finely shredded lettuce
• Thinly diagonally-sliced celery, radishes and scallions
• Fresh cucumber, peeled, sides grated with a fork and thinly sliced
Combine dressing ingredients in a tightly covered jar and refrigerate.
For each serving, arrange some lettuce, celery, radishes, scallions and cucumber slices on a chilled salad plate. Drizzle with dressing (not too much) and serve immediately.
Ann Noble is a local food consultant and owner of Annie’s Noble Cuisine, LLC. She can be reached with questions or comments at amnoble3@hotmail.com.