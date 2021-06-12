A recent weekend guest has gone vegetarian, thank goodness. It forced me to revisit some main dishes that don’t contain meat, which is a probably a sensible choice for us all.
This heavy-on-the-cheese recipe is adapted from The Seasoned Mom blog, and can be adjusted to suit your vegetable preferences, of course. It feeds a crowd, can be prepared ahead and is even better the next day. Serve it with extra top-quality marinara like Rao’s, plus more grated Parm or my favorite, Pecorino Romano — we’re in Wisconsin, after all!
Vegetable Variety Lasagna
• 2 tsp. olive oil
• 8 to 12 ounces fresh mushrooms, sliced
• 1-2 zucchini, sliced
• 1 red, orange or yellow bell pepper, diced
• 2 leeks or 1 large onion, sliced
• 2-3 tbsp. roasted garlic pulp, or 1 tbsp. minced fresh
• 1 egg, beaten
• 2-3 tbsp. chopped fresh parsley
• 2 tbsp. chopped fresh basil
• 2 tbsp. minced fresh dill
• 15 ounces whole milk ricotta cheese (or 16 ounces small-curd cottage cheese)
• 2½ cups shredded mozzarella cheese, divided (or Italian cheese blend)
• Optional: 1/2 cup shredded fontina, smoked provolone, Havarti, etc.
• ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided
• 24 ounces (2½ cups) good quality marinara sauce, plus more for serving
• 9-12 oven-ready, no-boil lasagna noodles (see note below)
• Fresh basil, julienned, as garnish
• Optional: Additional grated Parmesan or Pecorino Romano
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray or butter (or line with parchment paper) a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.
2. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms, zucchini, bell pepper and leeks and sauté, stirring occasionally until just barely tender (about 5 minutes). Add garlic and stir to combine.
3. Meanwhile, combine in a bowl the egg, parsley, basil, dill, ricotta, 1½ cups mozzarella, fontina (if using) and ¼ cup Parmesan.
4. When vegetables are done, stir the marinara into the skillet.
5. Spread one-fourth of the vegetable-sauce mixture on the bottom of prepared baking dish. Top with 3-4 lasagna noodles to cover as a single layer. Spread on 1/3 of ricotta mixture and another ¼ of sauce mixture.
6. Repeat layers two more times and finish with remaining 1 cup mozzarella and ¼ cup Parmesan. Cover with oiled foil and bake 35 minutes. Remove foil and bake another 5-10 minutes and the cheese browns. Let sit about 10-15 minutes before serving, garnished with fresh basil and grated cheese, if desired. Offer additional warmed marinara.
Serves 8 to 10.
Note: DeLallo brand makes whole wheat lasagna sheets, for added health benefits.
To make ahead: Refrigerate unbaked and covered tightly up to 2 days, or freeze up to 3 months. From the refrigerator, bring to room temperature before baking. If baking from frozen, bake for 1 hour, then remove foil and bake another 10 minutes or until completely heated through, pasta is tender and cheese is browned.
