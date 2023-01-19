Eggflation, or the rising cost of eggs, has locals scrambling for eggcellent breakfast and baking alternatives. Others, though, are skipping the store and going straight to the farm or backyard to select cost-effective eggs.

"Eggs are a great source of protein and an important component in food preparation, but their cost has continued to increase, and there can be a wide range of prices among the options," said Christi Evans, family and consumer science educator at Cleveland County Oklahoma State University Extension.