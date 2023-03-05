1_1948Margaret McGuire.tif

Starting as Women’s History week in 1982, the month of March has been recognized as Women’s History Month since 1987. This month celebrates the contributions women have made to the United States and recognizes the specific achievements women have made over the course of American history in a variety of fields. While many of the groundbreakers in agriculture have been men, women sure have left their marks on the industry as well!

Anna Baldwin – Born in 1832, Anna lived most of her adult life on a dairy farm in New Jersey. She earned a handful of patents in her life – an improved milk separator, a faster milk cooler, a method to speed up butter production, and most notable, the Hygienic Glove Milker. This milker gave the foundation to the milking equipment dairy farmers still use today!