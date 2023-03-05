Starting as Women’s History week in 1982, the month of March has been recognized as Women’s History Month since 1987. This month celebrates the contributions women have made to the United States and recognizes the specific achievements women have made over the course of American history in a variety of fields. While many of the groundbreakers in agriculture have been men, women sure have left their marks on the industry as well!
Anna Baldwin – Born in 1832, Anna lived most of her adult life on a dairy farm in New Jersey. She earned a handful of patents in her life – an improved milk separator, a faster milk cooler, a method to speed up butter production, and most notable, the Hygienic Glove Milker. This milker gave the foundation to the milking equipment dairy farmers still use today!
The Women’s Land Army (WLA) – The WLA was created after similar programs had seen success in Britain during World War II. According to WomensHistory.org, it is estimated that 2.5 million women participated in the program and helped to feed the nation and her Allies.
Today’s Women in Agriculture - On average, women represent 43% of the world’s agricultural labor force and 47% of the global fisheries labor force, according to the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization. These hard-working women produce more than half of the world’s food, despite being less than half of the labor force. Additionally, women account for 60 to 80% of food production in developing countries.
Every five years, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) sends out a Census of Agriculture. In 2012, the USDA changed how women producers are counted in the census, allowing better data tracking. The 2017 census showed us that fifty-six percent of Wisconsin’s 64,793 farms participating in the survey had a female producer. The 2022 Census of Agriculture is currently underway and will be released in spring or summer of 2024. If you have not yet filled out your census, be sure to do so. This will help ensure accurate data representing Wisconsin’s farmers and producers!
The Alice in Dairyland program has been showcasing women in agriculture for the last 75 years. From the program’s beginning following World War II, to today's age of instant communications, the Alice in Dairyland program has grown and changed.
Margaret McGuire of Iowa County served as Wisconsin’s first Alice in Dairyland in 1948. She was selected to host a month-long centennial exposition at the Wisconsin State Fair Park and tour the United States as an ambassador for Wisconsin's dairy industry.
Like Margaret, early Alices traveled nationwide with a chaperone, logging 150,000 miles a year and making 1,000 appearances annually. In many cases, they were professional women that came from farms and well-versed in agriculture. In 1952, Alice in Dairyland became a one-year full-time contracted employee of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and an official representative of all Wisconsin agricultural products. Throughout the 1950s, Alice carried boxes of cheese to Hollywood stars, served samples at corner grocery stores, and even made an appearance on the Today show.
In 1966, Alice started delivering her message to classrooms and educating students about Wisconsin agriculture. She also continued to make appearances on national television programs and appeared with celebrities. The 26th Alice in Dairyland, Mary Hopkins-Best, danced on the Lawrence Welk Thanksgiving show in 1973 and the 29th Alice, Janice Findlay Aiken, shared the stage with Bob Hope on the opening night of the Wisconsin State Fair.
Today, Alice in Dairyland is a marketing professional by any and all standards. She serves as a full-time spokesperson, cultivates relationships with television, radio, and print media outlets throughout the state, writes and delivers speeches at events, educates our school children, and utilizes social media to tell the stories of Wisconsin agriculture. As we begin our quest to find the 76th Alice in Dairyland, there is no doubt some of Wisconsin’s best women in the field of agriculture will shine.