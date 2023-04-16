Boston Marathon

FILE - Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge crosses the line to win the Berlin Marathon in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 25, 2022. A 38-year-old who has been collecting marathon victories since 2013, Kipchoge will make his Boston Marathon debut on Monday, April 17, 2023, in the 127th edition of the world’s longest-running long run. A victory would give him wins in an unprecedented five of the six major marathons. (AP Photo/Christoph Soeder, File)

 Christoph Soeder

BOSTON (AP) — World record-holder Eliud Kipchoge has the speed to outclass the rest of the field when he makes his Boston Marathon debut on Monday.

To win, he may have to slow things down.

