Maryland Wisconsin Football

Wisconsin defensive end Isaiah Mullens (99) sacks Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

 Andy Manis

Mar. 29—Isaiah Mullens wanted to return for a sixth season as a University of Wisconsin football player, and the staff didn't hinder his decision.

The only concern the 6-foot-4, 295-pound defensive end held was could he receive another crack at it?