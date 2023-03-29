Mar. 29—Isaiah Mullens wanted to return for a sixth season as a University of Wisconsin football player, and the staff didn't hinder his decision.
The only concern the 6-foot-4, 295-pound defensive end held was could he receive another crack at it?
So he went to the new man in charge of the football program, Luke Fickell, whom the lineman recalled being previously recruited by.
"I went to talk to coach," Mullens said. "I was like, 'Hey coach, I respect everything that you've done at Cincinnati. I was wondering if I can get another year,' and he gave it to me."
Mullens' presence and experience in his sixth year on the defensive line will be needed with all-conference nose tackle Keeanu Benton moving on to the NFL.
Part of Mullens' reasoning for coming back to UW was due to a redshirt senior campaign that saw his time on the field cut due to injury. The defensive end suffered a right meniscus tear against Illinois during the fifth game of the 2022 season that cost him the next six Big Ten contests.
Mullens said he received an MRI after continuing to experience pain in his right knee, which later revealed that extent of the injury. The Columbus, Ohio native underwent surgery in October with an expected timeline of three to four weeks of recovery time, but he did not return to the field until the regular season finale against Minnesota on Nov. 26.
"Obviously that surgery, I've never had that big of an injury before," Mullens said. "So it was so unexpected. What do I do? How do I eat? It was just so much stuff I didn't know because that's never happened to me before.
"It was frustrating, but I worked with great people. The athletic training staff, they did a really good job trying to get me back as soon as I can. But life happens, injuries happen, and you just got to get through it, and I luckily I had great people. My fiancee was there to help me through it. My teammates were there. Some of my family members were there, too, so that was a really good feeling."
The additional year allows Mullens to suit up with his little brother, walk-on transfer Manny Mullens, in the same position group. Isaiah Mullens also provides a trio of seasoned linemen alongside fellow defensive ends Rodas Johnson and James Thompson Jr. for defensive line coach Greg Scruggs.
Thompson and Johnson combined for 12.5 tackles for loss in 2022, but more will be needed from the line to make up for the loss of Benton's leadership and production (10 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks last season). Mullens has played in 40 games with 10 starts in his Badgers career. His best season came in 2021, when he played in all 13 contests and recorded 24 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks.
"Zay, he's the strongest person I know here," Johnson said. "Strongest person I know, in general. He's very strong. ... I know he suffered through some stuff last year, but just having him healthy and present as the oldest guy in the room, it's a big help. Because not only is he able to help us on the field as far as giving us looks to show us how we're supposed to play, but he's also there to help us lead and just be an example setter.
"Also having his brother like, you can also see him take a bigger role, as far as helping me with him or helping me with the younger guys that be around his brother. So it's been a big help. It's nice to have him back."
Scruggs complimented Mullens in a variety of areas, notably describing the lineman as "stout" and "strong" and someone who "can stay square, play with good pads." He also sees further potential out of the sixth-year player, however, if a couple of areas are adjusted slightly.
That starts with Mullens' stance, and Scruggs alluded to the fact that one needs to be efficient in their movement when playing on the defensive line.
"Every little thing that you do — being locked and loaded in your stance, not a lot of fidgeting. How are you positioning your stance? Where's your knees, where's your feet, where's your toes? Where are they angled to? Where you're going, everything." Scruggs said. "Because those guys, we gotta give them credit on the other side of the ball. They're not as athletic as us, but they are still athletes at the end of the day, right? So you make one false step, and then all of a sudden, that guy's gotta beat on you. You make one unnecessary movement, that guy's gotta beat on you.
"So how do we correct his stance so that we're efficient in that way, when it comes time to come out of your hips and strike — like I was efficient from start to finish, from my toes up through my knees, hips, shoulders, hands, right to that offensive lineman. So just something that's subtle, and the tweak that we made in the stance, I think we'll be able to have him uncoil that power, which again, leads to that idea of being kind of an immovable force, in my opinion, or force to be dealt with it at least."