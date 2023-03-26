Wisconsin Nebraska Football

Wisconsin's Darryl Peterson (17) leaps into the arms of C.J. Goetz (98) as they celebrate their 15-14 win against Nebraska in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

 Rebecca S. Gratz

The first spring practice of the Luke Fickell era wrapped up in 2 hours, 12 minutes. Three minutes ahead of schedule, the University of Wisconsin football coach was happy to report afterward.

It seemed even shorter, and that's coming from someone who has sat through a lot of practices in multiple sports over the last 2 1/2 decades. Two hours can seem like four, with play after play ... after play ... after play.

