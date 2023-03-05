Trade is tracking our current export sales and where we usually are for this time of year. As of last week’s report, US export sales on corn totaled 1.05 billion bushels. This is 55% of the yearly forecast and below trade expectations. New crop export sales on corn currently total 56.7 million bushels which is low but in line with where we were last year at this time. Soybean sales currently total 1.75 billion bushels which is 88% of the yearly forecast and a high volume. New crop sales total just 33 million bushels though and are 80% less than a year ago. Hard red wheat export sales are 75% of their yearly forecast and soft red sales at 81.5%.

As we approach the US spring planting season, more interest is falling on this year’s potential acreage in the US. It is believed this year’s US corn plantings with range from 88 million to 92 million acres compared to last year’s 88.6 million. Better returns on corn and easing input costs are expected to instigate higher acreage. Soybean plantings are forecast to fall between 87 and 89.5 million acres compared to last year’s 87.5 million. Wheat plantings are getting the most attention with acreage estimated from 46 to 50 million acres, well above last year’s 45.7 million planted acres. Higher returns on wheat and favorable production conditions are the main reasons for the higher wheat plantings.