University of Wisconsin football running back Chez Mellusi knew exactly what offensive coordinator Phil Longo was trying to describe. In their first meeting together after Longo was hired, Longo broke down how he planned to use two running backs with UW's new system. But Mellusi already knew how.
Mellusi, who started his career in the Atlantic Coast Conference with Clemson, had studied Longo’s Air Raid at North Carolina. Specifically, how Longo's running backs were more spread out and had more pass-catching responsibilities.
Mellusi was in a role like that himself in his first two years with the Tigers, which at the time was something new coming off an old school offense at Naples (Florida) High School.
So, when Badgers coach Luke Fickell employed Longo to build an offense just like that, Mellusi said it wasn’t an adjustment. It was a “memory.”
Mellusi opted last season that he would use his extra year of eligibility granted due to the COVID-19 pandemic to return to the Badgers because he missed four games apiece the last two seasons due to injuries.
Going through camp, Mellusi has determined that the system is ripe for opportunity to get the ball in space outside of strictly carrying the ball in the backfield, where he rushed for 473 yards and two touchdowns last season.
Mellusi caught nine passes to his 285 rushing attempts, but in spring practice he has run routes out of the slot and out of the backfield, boosting the possibilities of what Mellusi can do alongside workhorse sophomore running back Braelon Allen.
“(The coaching staff) sat down and talked to me and kind of gave me the plan and the vision,“ Mellusi said. “That kind of just solidified that I thought it'd be a great idea for me to be here and help this team.”
More possibilities within the system has led to more creativity within the running backs room. Allen said the entire room expects pass-blocking reps to be vital. Pass-catching will be important, too. But Allen said the early indications of the offense in the spring show some sets where Mellusi and Allen share the field together.
Allen joked that, though “technically” they should know their assignments before hitting the field, Mellusi and Allen would hear the play then “argue about who does what.” Sometimes one of them will be in the slot, one in the backfield. Sometimes they’re both in the backfield. Sometimes one’s running and another’s blocking, sometimes they’re both running routes.
Allen has spent each of his first two college seasons in a run-oriented Badgers scheme, but Mellusi’s first two years came backing up one of the best receiving backs in college football in now-Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne. Mellusi often had to mimic what Etienne did, running a lot of the same routes that he likely will be asked to this year with the Badgers.
“We all lined up in the slot a good amount,” Mellusi said. “So it became pretty easy for me as soon as we started doing it here.”
He caught a touchdown in a limited role at Clemson. In a larger role with the Badgers, he has just a single touchdown catch, too. That will change and, Mellusi hopes, so will his availability.
Mellusi’s junior season was ended by a left knee injury. He broke his arm last season and missed four games. He said both injuries were “unfortunate,” though he’s made efforts to train for injury prevention still. Mellusi said last year he didn’t “maintain strength” like he should have in season, so in the lead-up to the 2023 season, he’s continuing to squat and lift heavy. He said he’s as heavy as he’s been since he joined the Badgers.
Mellusi and Allen, for all they’ve shared the field already and for all they could going forward, have yet to see a full season together. Allen shook his head when given the hypothetical. The thought of one, he can’t describe yet.
“I think the sky's the limit,” Mellusi said. “I'm doing a better job making sure that I'm on the field the whole time next year.”