University of Wisconsin football running back Chez Mellusi knew exactly what offensive coordinator Phil Longo was trying to describe. In their first meeting together after Longo was hired, Longo broke down how he planned to use two running backs with UW's new system. But Mellusi already knew how.

Mellusi, who started his career in the Atlantic Coast Conference with Clemson, had studied Longo’s Air Raid at North Carolina. Specifically, how Longo's running backs were more spread out and had more pass-catching responsibilities.