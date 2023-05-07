Hurricanes Devils Hockey

New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) fights with Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

 Adam Hunger

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — With their season on the line once again, Jack Hughes stepped up for the New Jersey Devils and the budding superstar delivered with his stick, his skates and even a few totally unexpected punches.

Hughes scored two goals, set up two more and had a near fight with Carolina star Sebastian Aho as the Devils began the task of digging out of another hole with a 8-4 win over the Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Sunday.

