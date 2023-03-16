Valspar Golf

Ryan Brehm makes his final putt on the 18th hole during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

 Mike Carlson

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Brehm turned a good round into a memorable one Thursday, making a hole-in-one on the par-3 17th hole at Innisbrook for a 5-under 66 that led to a three-way share of the lead at the Valspar Championship.

Stephan Jaeger also had a 66, while Adam Schenk joined them with the low score in the afternoon on the Copperhead course.

