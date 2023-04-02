Texas Open Golf

Corey Conners watches his tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament in San Antonio, Saturday, April 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

 Michael Thomas

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Corey Conners won the Valero Texas Open for the second time in five years Sunday for his second PGA Tour title, closing with a 4-under 68 for a one-stroke victory over rookie Sam Stevens.

Also the 2019 winner, Conners had a 15-under 273 total on TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course. The Canadian now heads to the Masters, where he tied sixth last year for his second straight top-10 finish at Augusta National.

