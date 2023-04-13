CORRECTION RBC Heritage Golf

CORRECTS SPELLING TO HOVLAND, INSTEAD OF HOLLAND - Viktor Hovland, left, of Norway, shakes hands with his caddie on the ninth green during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Hilton Head Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

 Stephen B. Morton

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Viktor Hovland's round of 7-under 64 at the rain-delayed RBC Heritage on Thursday gave him a first-round lead for a second straight week — and left Masters champion Jon Rahm eight shots behind and with plenty of work ahead to get into contention after his major victory.

Hovland had the lowest of his five career rounds Harbour Town, the tight, tricky Pete Dye layout.

