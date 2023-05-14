Byron Nelson Golf

Jason Day, left,of Australia, is asked for an autograph by David Craig after winning the Byron Nelson golf tournament at Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, Sunday, May 14, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

 LM Otero

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Jason Day didn't make the Mother's Day connection until he saw his late mom's name on the back of his caddie's bib on the first green during the final round of the Byron Nelson.

That was just one more reason for the emotions to flow over the Australian's first victory in five years.