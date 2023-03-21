Players Championship Golf

Min Woo Lee lines his putt on the ninth green during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

 Charlie Neibergall

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Every shot matters every week on the PGA Tour. It only becomes more evident during certain times of the year, such as the cutoff for finishing in the top 50 for the Masters.

Min Woo Lee is one case study.