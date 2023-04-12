PGA Tour Fall Schedule Golf

FILE - PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan speaks during a news conference before the start of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn. The PGA Tour on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, announced a fall schedule that will have seven tournaments for players to either retain full status, earn a spot in the Masters or become eligible for some of the $20 million events the following season.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

 Seth Wenig

The PGA Tour on Wednesday announced a fall schedule that will have seven tournaments for players to either retain full status, earn a spot in the Masters or become eligible for some of the $20 million events the following season.

This will be the first time since 2013 the fall is not the start of a new season. The tour is returning to a calendar season that begins in January, part of a shakeup that allows the top players to compete against each other more often.