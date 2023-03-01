Genesis Invitational Golf

Scottie Scheffler hits from the fourth tee during the first round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)

 Ryan Kang

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler returned to No. 1 in the world by winning in Phoenix with Jon Rahm on his heels. A week later, Rahm was back to No. 1 by winning at Riviera in a tense battle with Max Homa.

Now it's Bay Hill's turn.