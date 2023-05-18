PGA Championship Golf

Scottie Scheffler watches his tee shot on the 10th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Pittsford, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

 Seth Wenig

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler have spent the spring separating themselves from everyone else in golf.

During the opening round of the PGA Championship at brawny and breezy Oak Hill on Thursday, Scheffler created a little cushion of his own.

