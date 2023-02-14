Phoenix Open Golf

Scottie Scheffler holds up the championship trophy after the final round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

 Darryl Webb

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Getting to No. 1 in the world is difficult enough. Staying there for an entire year is even tougher.

Except for Tiger Woods.

Tags

Recommended for you