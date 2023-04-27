Mexico Open Golf

Jon Rahm, of Spain, reacts after making a birdie on the 14th hole during the Mexico Open golf tournament's first round in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Thursday, April 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Austin Smotherman already has his name on the Mexico Open trophy. He finished his round Thursday as though he'd love to see it on there again, closing with four straight birdies for an 8-under 63 and a one-shot lead over Erik van Rooyen and Tano Goya.

Masters champion Jon Rahm, who won the Mexico Open at Vidanta for his only PGA Tour title a year ago, had five birdies on his last 11 holes to overcome a sluggish start for a 67.

