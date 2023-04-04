Masters Golf

Tiger Woods works out on the range during a practice for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

 Matt Slocum

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods is back at the Masters, along with his slight limp. It is not every step, every minute. But it is there. And as much hardware as he has in his mended right leg, the limp figures to be with him for as long as he plays the sport he once dominated.

As for how long he keeps playing Augusta National? That's a little harder to foresee.

Tags

Recommended for you