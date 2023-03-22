A 10-year period of remarkable growth in University of Wisconsin volleyball attendance finished with another record.
The Badgers averaged nearly 6,000 tickets scanned per home game in the 2022 season, by far the highest number.
The average of 5,986 tickets scanned was a 20% increase from the 2021 figure, according to records provided by UW through an open records request.
The ticket scan count represents the actual number of spectators in the building for games. It’s lower than the announced attendance, which largely factors in tickets distributed.
Using either measure, however, shows major growth from the crowds UW volleyball played in front of 10 years earlier.
The scanner average was 344% higher than the 1,348 from the 2012 season. The announced attendance average of 7,761 in 2022 was an increase of 139% over the 2012 figure.
The Badgers’ 2021 NCAA championship made for big crowds in the UW Field House in the following season. The largest scanner count was 6,970 for the regional final loss to Pittsburgh on Dec. 10, the second-largest in the venue since UW started using scanners in 2007. The 2021 regional final against Minnesota had a count of 7,161.
UW finished 27-4 in 2022 and 16-1 at the Field House. It won the Big Ten Conference for the fourth straight season.
New seating installed on the east side of the lower level last year resulted in Field House capacity being lowered from 7,540 to 7,229. All but one of the 17 matches in the venue in 2022 were announced sellouts.
There were 13 matches with scanner totals of 5,000 or more at the Field House in 2022 compared to nine the season before.
The season averages included a Sept. 16 game against Florida that was played at the Kohl Center. The scanner count for that game was 13,776 on an announced attendance of 16,833, which set a NCAA regular-season record.
Even without that included, the ticket scan average was higher than ever before.
