ETTRICK — Authorities are investigating a three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Trempealeau County.
According to a news release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office:
The crash occurred at about 3:26 p.m. in the town of Ettrick near the intersection of U.S. 53 and Highway CC. Two vehicles were southbound on 53, and the lead vehicle was stopped as it was about to turn east onto CC. The second vehicle struck the first vehicle, causing it to go into the northbound lane. A third vehicle that was northbound then was struck.
The following four people involved in the crash were treated and transported to a hospital: Jason L. Pieper, Gary H. Schlangen, Steven A. Hare and Lori L. Hare.
Agencies responding to the scene were the Ettrick Fire Department, Galesville Fire Department, Blair Fire Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Tri-State Ambulance, Tri-County Ambulance, Galesville/Ettrick First Responders, Gundersen Air, Trempealeau County Emergency Management and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
The accident remains under investigation.