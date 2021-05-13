SPRING VALLEY -- A River Falls man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash Monday in Pierce County.
According to a news release from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office:
The Sheriff's Office was notified at about 5:14 p.m. Monday of the crash near the intersection of Highway B and 170th Street in the town of Spring Lake.
It was determined that Douglas Anderson, 61, of River Falls, was operating a 2016 Kenworth dump truck when his vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment and overturned. Anderson suffered undetermined injuries and was transported by Spring Valley Area Ambulance Service to the River Falls Area Hospital in River Falls.
Assisting the Sheriff’s Office at the scene were the Elmwood and Spring Valley fire departments.