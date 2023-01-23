Tuesday, Jan. 24
Preps:
Boys basketball: Osceola at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Boys basketball: Eau Claire Memorial At Superior, 7:15 p.m.
Boys basketball: Whitehall at McDonell Central, 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball: Osseo-Fairchild at Cadott, 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball: McDonell Central at Fall Creek, 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball: Bloomer at Regis, 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball: Thorp at Stanley-Boyd, 7:15 p.m.
Boys hockey: Menomonie @ Eau Claire North, 7 p.m. @ Hobbs Ice Center
Girls hockey: Sabers at ECA Stars, 5 p.m. @ Hobbs Ice Center
Gymnastics: Triangular at Eau Claire Memorial/North, 6:30 p.m. @ Eau Claire Memorial
Wrestling: Triangular at New Richmond, 7 p.m. @ New Richmond Middle School
College:
Women’s hockey: UW-Eau Claire at St. Scholastica, 6 p.m.
