Kentucky Derby Horse Racing

Here Mi Song is taken by an equine ambulance after the 10th horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

 Charlie Riedel

The deaths of seven horses at the home of the Kentucky Derby has intensified the debate over the safety of horse racing.

Two of the deaths occurred as the result of race injuries on Derby day, when more than 150,000 people jammed Churchill Downs.