MLB Technology Baseball

A Major League Baseball umpire is displayed alongside gameplay clips during a demonstration at a Replay Review station at MLB headquarters in New York, Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

 John Minchillo

NEW YORK (AP) — A season of seismic changes for baseball gets underway Thursday highlighted by significant new rules designed to speed up the pace of play and create more action on the field.

Major League Baseball also hopes fans noticed more transparency around replay reviews and efforts to boost marketing of players.