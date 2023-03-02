USA Decker Retires Hockey

FILE - United States ice hockey player Brianna Decker poses for a portrait at the 2017 Team USA Media Summit Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, in Park City, Utah. Olympic gold medalist and six-time world champion Brianna Decker announced her retirement from the U.S. Women’s National Team, Thursday, March 2, 2023.(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

 Rick Bowmer

Three-time Olympian Brianna Decker announced her retirement from the United States national hockey team on Thursday, ending a career in which she ranks third among American women players in world championship tournament points.

The forward from Wisconsin was a core member of USA Hockey’s next generation of female players, who built on the success of their trail-blazing predecessors. She was a member of the gold medal-winning team at the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea — the U.S.‘s second to win a title after the 1998 Nagano Games, when women's hockey made its Olympic debut.