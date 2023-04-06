US Harvey Hockey

FILE - Wisconsin defenseman Caroline Harvey (4) celebrates after scoring in overtime against Minnesota in an NCAA Frozen Four semifinal in Duluth, Minn., Friday, March 17, 2023. In 13 short months, United States defender Caroline Harvey has put aside a lack of playing time at the Beijing Winter Games to winning an NCAA Tournament title to close her freshman season at Wisconsin and establishing herself as key fixture on a young, retooling American team at the women's world hockey championships. (Shari L. Gross/Star Tribune via AP, File)

Some six years later, Caroline Harvey finds it much easier reflecting back to when the sting of homesickness began to sink in after her parents dropped her off to attend the Selects Hockey Academy in Rochester, New York, at 14.

The decision to move some 400 miles from her New Hampshire home and pursue Harvey’s dream of playing hockey came at a crossroads of her development. Girls hockey programs were limited in the Salem area, and the boys team Harvey played on was breaking up with everyone going their separate ways to attend high school.

