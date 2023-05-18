Kraken Stars Hockey

Seattle Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol, left, and Dallas Stars head coach Peter DeBoer, right, shake hands after Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, Monday, May 15, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

 Tony Gutierrez

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dallas coach Pete DeBoer couldn't hide his joy when the Stars beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-0 in January.

DeBoer — fired by the Golden Knights after the previous season — chugged a beer in the locker room. “Nailed it,” he said afterward.

Tags

Recommended for you