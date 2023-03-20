The University of Wisconsin Badgers (29-10-2) relied on their senior goalkeeper and Frozen Four most valuable player Cami Kronish to wall off and ultimately bring down No. 1-ranked Ohio State University (33-6-2) in an epic 1-0 battle on Sunday, March 19, at the AMSOIL Arena in Duluth. Despite the defeat, there were no losers in AMSOIL, according to Ohio State Head Coach Nadine Muzerall.
“When I look back over the seven years that I have been here and where this program was, and where it is now, it’s because of the (athletes) right here; they took a chance to come to OSU when it was nothing, and not just join another team and be another number,” Muzerall said. “I think they have won in life, and I don’t mean to sound corny with that, because they are phenomenal women. You think about the right kids, and that’s who we bring in …. You learn a lot more from losing than you do from winning. At the end of the day this loss does not define us. We stay united, we stay strong and we learn.”
The Badgers were led by Frozen Four MVP senior goaltender Cami Kronish, who emerged in her final season after playing very little during her preceding years on the team. Wisconsin is the winningest hockey program in NCAA D1 history.
Under Muzerall’s direction, the Buckeyes have gone from being perennial bottom-dwellers in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association to regular NCAA tournament participants, Frozen Four qualifiers, national champion last year, and this season’s start-to-finish No. 1-ranked team in the country.
That is until Sunday, when the Badgers — NCAA D1 women’s hockey’s most storied team with 14 Frozen Four appearances in the past 17 seasons and an NCAA D1 record seven national championships — knocked OSU out of the top spot. Badgers Head Coach Mark Johnson, the winningest coach in NCAA D1 women’s hockey history, said internal challenges throughout the season made this championship — his seventh — particularly satisfying.
“I’m really proud of this group because there were some challenges this past season, some hurdles we had to get over, but the last five or six weeks we got to the space that we needed to be in,” he said, crediting Kronish, who became a starter in this her final season after barely playing previously. “If you’re going to win these kind of games you have to have your goaltender playing well. I’m just really happy for Cami. She’s spent a lot of time watching, improving, getting better, and when she got on the big stage she showed everybody that through hard work, determination, waiting for my opportunity … good things can happen. For her and the rest of the team I have nothing but good things to say today.”
The consistently winning Badgers women’s hockey team is a program to be envied under the direction of Johnson who, in addition to being an all-time winning coach, is also one of the most decorated athletes in Wisconsin history.
After graduating from Madison Memorial High School, Johnson became an All-American center on Wisconsin’s 1977 NCAA D1 national championship hockey team, then MVP of the Miracle on Ice 1980 Olympic gold medal hockey team, before wrapping up his hockey career professionally where he was a one-time all-star in the National Hockey League and played for several seasons.
With all that said, the 2023 national championship game was won because Ohio State did not score. And for that, the Badgers can thank their goaltender Kronish — a senior who finally got her chance and proved more than ready.
“This experience is going to take a few days to process,” Kronish said. “It doesn’t feel like real life. Looking back at the start of the season, and just seeing how far we’ve come as a group — it means everything to me. We stuck together through the hard times. We knew that we could do great things, and we’re on top of the world right now. I’m so proud of everybody.”
With three freshman — Laila Edwards, Kirsten Simms and Caroline Harvey — returning after making the Frozen Four all-tournament team, it appears Wisconsin will be a favorite next season to win an eighth national championship. It won’t come easy, Johnson said.
“To me, it’s giving my players an experience that they had today, but five years from now, 10 years from now, they’re going to appreciate way more than they do today,” he said. “As much as they appreciate it, they don’t realize how challenging and difficult it is. These kids … they commit to it. They have to sacrifice. They go about their business the right way. All of it, and still not knowing — even if they do all this — if they’ll get the prize, the championship, at the end. But if they do get the prize … they’re able to take that experience with them and relate it wherever they go. They can say: ‘this is what we did at Wisconsin.’”