Wisconsin celebrates an overtime win over Minnesota in an NCAA Frozen Four semifinal in Duluth, Minn., Friday, March 17, 2023. (Shari L. Gross/Star Tribune via AP)

 Shari L. Gross

The University of Wisconsin Badgers (29-10-2) relied on their senior goalkeeper and Frozen Four most valuable player Cami Kronish to wall off and ultimately bring down No. 1-ranked Ohio State University (33-6-2) in an epic 1-0 battle on Sunday, March 19, at the AMSOIL Arena in Duluth. Despite the defeat, there were no losers in AMSOIL, according to Ohio State Head Coach Nadine Muzerall.

“When I look back over the seven years that I have been here and where this program was, and where it is now, it’s because of the (athletes) right here; they took a chance to come to OSU when it was nothing, and not just join another team and be another number,” Muzerall said. “I think they have won in life, and I don’t mean to sound corny with that, because they are phenomenal women. You think about the right kids, and that’s who we bring in …. You learn a lot more from losing than you do from winning. At the end of the day this loss does not define us. We stay united, we stay strong and we learn.”

