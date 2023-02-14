Girls Rising Hockey

In this image taken from video, members of the Florida Alliance prepare for their hockey game against England at the International Peewee Tournament being played at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. The team from Florida’s `Space Coast’ region was part of a 12-team all-girls division the tournament launched for the first time in its 63 year history. (AP Photo/John Wawrow)

 John Wawrow

QUEBEC CITY (AP) — The autograph session over and her Olympic medal safely packed away, Charline Labonte acknowledged feeling a pang of jealousy during her latest visit to the International Peewee Hockey Tournament, where she played in net on a boys team in the early 1990s.

The three-time Canadian gold medalist, who also appeared in 28 games for Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Acadie-Bathurst, wouldn’t change a thing about her past nor the challenges she and her trailblazing female contemporaries overcame in pursuing their dreams to play hockey.

