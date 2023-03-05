Wild Flames Hockey

Minnesota Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson, right, deflects the puck over the net as Calgary Flames forward Andrew Mangiapane watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

 Jeff McIntosh

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy each had a goal and an assist, and Filip Gustavsson stopped 31 shots for his second shutout of the season as the Minnesota Wild beat the Calgary Flames 3-0 for their fourth straight win. Marcus Foligno also scored for the Wild, who earned a point for their ninth straight game (8-0-1). Gustavsson improved to 6-0-2 in his last eight starts while allowing only 11 goals in that stretch. Jacob Markstrom finished with 29 saves as he lost his fifth straight start (0-4-1) for the Flames. Calgary has lost five straight (0-3-2).

