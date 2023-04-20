Rangers Devils Hockey

New York Rangers' Chris Kreider is congratulated for his goal against the New Jersey Devils during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Newark, N.J., Thursday, April 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

 Seth Wenig

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Chris Kreider scored two power-play goals in a three-goal second period and the New York Rangers stunned the New Jersey Devils 5-1 on Thursday night to a take a 2-0 lead on the road in their first-round playoff series.

Patrick Kane added a goal and two assists and fellow trade deadline acquisition Vladimir Tarasenko scored for the second straight game as the Rangers again had their way with the young Devils.

Tags

Recommended for you