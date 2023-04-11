Oilers Golden Knights Hockey

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid looks over the ice during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)

 Lucas Peltier

Connor McDavid has put together the first 150-point season in the NHL since the mid-1990s, Erik Karlsson is the first defenseman to hit 100 points in more than 30 years and the Boston Bruins made history by setting the single-season wins record.

Put all that together, and who will win the league's major awards this year seems pretty obvious.

Tags

Recommended for you