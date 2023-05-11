Golden Knights Oilers Hockey

Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo (7) trips Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse (25) during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

 JASON FRANSON

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights will be without their best defenseman in Game 5 with their second-round series against the Edmonton Oilers hanging in the balance.

Alex Pietrangelo was suspended for one game Thursday by the NHL Department of Player Safety for his slash on Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl in the final two minutes of the Oilers' 4-1 victory Wednesday night that knotted the series at 2-2. Game 5 is Friday night in Las Vegas.