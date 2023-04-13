Sweden Canada World Hockey Women

Canada forward Sarah Nurse, left, and forward Sarah Fillier, right, celebrate after Nurse's winning overtime goal against Sweden at a quarterfinal match at the women's world hockey championships in Brampton, Ontario, Thursday, April 13, 2023. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

 Frank Gunn

BRAMPTON, Ontario (AP) — Sarah Nurse scored at 4:26 of overtime and Canada dodged its biggest women's hockey upset, beating Sweden 3-2 on Thursday night in the world championship quarterfinals.

After scoring in regulation, Nurse took a pass from Sarah Fillier and beat goalie Emma Soderberg with a high shot in the 3-on-3 overtime.

