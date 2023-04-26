APTOPIX Panthers Bruins Hockey

Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) shoots the puck past Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark and defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (48) while scoring the game-winning goal during overtime of Game 5 in the first round of the NHL hockey playoffs, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

 Charles Krupa

BOSTON (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored six minutes into overtime to help the Panthers beat the Boston Bruins 4-3 on Wednesday night and force their first-round playoff series back to Florida for a sixth game.

One game after Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark tried to fight Tkachuk, the Panthers forward took advantage of Ullmark’s sloppy puck play behind the net and cut the Presidents’ Trophy winners’ lead in the best-of-seven series to 3-2.

Tags

Recommended for you