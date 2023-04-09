NCAA Quinnipiac Minnesota Hockey

Minnesota forward Jaxon Nelson, left, celebrates his goal against Quinnipiac with Jackson LaCombe, center, and defenseman Brock Faber, right, during the second period of the championship game in the Frozen Four NCAA college hockey tournament Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

 Chris O'Meara

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild signed defenseman Brock Faber to a standard three-year, entry-level contract on Sunday, a day after the Minnesota Gophers lost in the NCAA championship game.

Faber was scheduled to travel with the Wild to Chicago for their game against the Blackhawks on Monday. The Wild have three regular-season games remaining, with their playoff spot clinched and the Central Division title still within reach.

Tags

Recommended for you