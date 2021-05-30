EAU CLAIRE — The state’s vaccination rate climbed 1.2% in the past week, as Wisconsin inches closer to 50% of the population having received at least one COVID-19 shot.
The state’s increase this week is almost identical to the 1.4% increase a week ago, and also up from a 0.8% increase two weeks ago.
St. Croix (1.5%), Trempealeau (1.5%), Pepin (1.3%) and Pierce (1.3%) counties all vaccinated their populations at a rate higher than the state’s increase in the past week.
Like a week ago, the jump in vaccinations is largely due to the approval of the Pfizer shot for adolescents ages 12 to 15. A total of 53,431 youths (18.0%) have now received their first dose, up from 35,247 juveniles (11.9%) in that age group from a week ago.
Wisconsin now has 2.766 million residents (47.5%) having received at least one shot, up from 2.698 million (46.3%) a week ago, and 2.616 million (44.9%) two weeks ago. Roughly 2.427 million Wisconsinites (41.7%) have now completed their vaccine series, up from 2.356 million (40.5%) a week ago, and 2.26 million residents (38.9%) two weeks ago.
Trempealeau County also became the first in western Wisconsin to reach 50% of its population having received at least one dose. Douglas and Green counties also reached that mark this week; overall, 15 of the state’s 72 counties have now topped 50% vaccinated, with Dane County (65.9%) and Door County (63.3%) leading the way.
The counties with the worst vaccination rates in the state have fallen further behind the state’s average. Taylor (26.4%), Clark (26.8%) and Rusk (30.3%) saw modest increases in the past week.
Roughly 83.1% of Wisconsin’s seniors (ages 65 and up) have now received at least one dose, up from 82.6% a week ago. Roughly 64.9% of those ages 55 to 64 have also received their first dose, up from 63.9% a week ago.
Trempealeau, Buffalo and Eau Claire counties remain the only areas in western Wisconsin ahead of the state’s overall rate.