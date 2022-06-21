EAU CLAIRE—Local businesses and nonprofit organizations in the area have been awarded American Rescue Plan funds to help reduce strain from the pandemic from Eau Claire County. Businesses can also elect to apply for further funding in the second component of the grant.
Lynn Nelson, Executive Director of WCWRPC, presented the details of both components to the Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday night.
The Eau Claire County ARPA Committee was tasked with awarding $5,000 grants to small businesses and non-profits that were negatively impacted by COVID-19. With the help of the West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission (WCWRPC), the committee reviewed 96 grant applications for Component One of the Recovery Assistance Grant Program.
Component One grants were awarded to small businesses and non-profit organizations that are located in Eau Claire County, founded before March 25, 2020 and suffered economic losses as a result of the pandemic.
In order to qualify, businesses cannot have more than 20 employees, and they cannot be landlords, property managers or political organizations. Nonprofits also needed to have a 501©(3) charitable status.
Applications for Component One were due at 5 p.m. on April 26. Out of the 96 applications, 87 were selected to be awarded the $5,000 grants. The few applications that were not accepted did not meet the previously mentioned criteria.
“So there was $1 million set aside for this component, with 87 awards, $435,000 of the $1 million was committed,” Nelson said. “So really fewer applications were received under this component than we had really anticipated, which was surprising to us.”
71% of applicants were small businesses, while nearly 50% of those businesses only had one employee.
A number of industries applied for the ARPA grant, including child care facilities, musical groups, restaurants, and independent artists. There were ten applications for barbers and beauty salons, the most of any business type.
“The nonprofits operated within a pretty wide variety of categories, but a majority were in arts, cultured and humanities, followed by education, ” Nelson said.
Checks for the grants will be dispersed later this month
Component Two
Small businesses and non-profits also had the opportunity to apply for Component Two of the APRA grant allocations. Qualifications for Component Two were similar to those for Component One, with one additional stipulation.
The business or non-profit must use the money to fund forward-thinking and innovative projects, programs or efforts that would assist the greater community in recovery from the pandemic.
“So we’re asking nonprofits and businesses if they can assist the larger community in recovering,” Nelson said. “Really looking for their ideas in ways that can be done.”
Those who applied could receive grants between $10,000 to $100,000. To apply, applicants had to answer six different questions that provided information on the problem that would be addressed, the proposed project, a project timeline, staffing and partnerships, a budget and disproportionally impacted communities or populations.
A total of 59 applications were submitted by the deadline of May 16, requesting a total of $4.5 million. Applications that have already been approved for completion by WCWRPC will subsequently be evaluated by the application review committee.
Businesses and nonprofits that will receive grants will be notified by late August.
